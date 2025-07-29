Hall of Fame fighter, Dwight Muhammad Qawi dies at 72

Qawi was inducted into International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2004

July 29, 2025
An undated picture of Hall of Fame fighter, Dwight Muhammad Qawi. — WBA

CAMDEN: Hall of Fame fighter, Dwight Muhammad Qawi, who started boxing in prison and became a two-weight world champion, died at the age of 72, international media reported on Monday.

According to the media reports, he died after fighting a five-year battle with dementia. Qawi's sister also confirmed that the legend died on Friday.

"He was a great father, a great Pop-Pop to his grandchildren," Qawi's sister said.

"He had a heart of gold, and he fought his dementia illness just like he was fighting in the ring."

Muhammad Qawi was born in Baltimore and competed in a boxing program at Rahway State Prison while serving a sentence for armed robbery, and became a professional boxer at just the age of 25.

Qawi lawfully changed his name when he accepted Islam in 1982. He won the WBC light heavyweight belt in December 1981 with a 10th-round knockout against Matthew Saad Muhammad, and later defeated Saad again, this time in a six-round decision.

The legend then got the WBA cruiserweight title from Piet Crous in July 1985, but lost the title the next year against heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield in a 15-rounder.

Qawi later fought as a heavyweight, with George Foreman stopping him in seven rounds.

It is pertinent to mention that Qawi retired at the age of 46 in 1998 and had an incredible record of 41-11-1 and 25 knockouts.

He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2004.

After he retired from the ring, he worked as a boxing trainer, youth advocate and drug and alcohol counsellor.

