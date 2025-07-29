Hall of Fame fighter, Dwight Muhammad Qawi dies at 72

An undated picture of Hall of Fame fighter, Dwight Muhammad Qawi. — WBA

CAMDEN: Hall of Fame fighter, Dwight Muhammad Qawi, who started boxing in prison and became a two-weight world champion, died at the age of 72, international media reported on Monday.

According to the media reports, he died after fighting a five-year battle with dementia. Qawi's sister also confirmed that the legend died on Friday.

"He was a great father, a great Pop-Pop to his grandchildren," Qawi's sister said.

"He had a heart of gold, and he fought his dementia illness just like he was fighting in the ring."

Muhammad Qawi was born in Baltimore and competed in a boxing program at Rahway State Prison while serving a sentence for armed robbery, and became a professional boxer at just the age of 25.

Qawi lawfully changed his name when he accepted Islam in 1982. He won the WBC light heavyweight belt in December 1981 with a 10th-round knockout against Matthew Saad Muhammad, and later defeated Saad again, this time in a six-round decision.

The legend then got the WBA cruiserweight title from Piet Crous in July 1985, but lost the title the next year against heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield in a 15-rounder.

Qawi later fought as a heavyweight, with George Foreman stopping him in seven rounds.

It is pertinent to mention that Qawi retired at the age of 46 in 1998 and had an incredible record of 41-11-1 and 25 knockouts.

He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2004.

After he retired from the ring, he worked as a boxing trainer, youth advocate and drug and alcohol counsellor.