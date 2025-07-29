HyunSung Park replaces Amir Albazi in UFC Main Event

An undated picture of Flyweight contender Tatsuro Taira. — Instagram/ t.tatsurooo6

Flyweight contender Tatsuro Taira will now face HyunSung Park in the main event of UFC Fight Night this Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, following Amir Albazi's withdrawal due to undisclosed reasons.

Taira was originally scheduled to fight Albazi, but the promotion confirmed on Monday that Albazi has been removed from the card, citing injury-related reasons without further details.

Stepping in to replace him is Park, the undefeated Road to UFC flyweight tournament winner.

Park was initially slated to face Steve Erceg on August 9, but will now compete a week earlier, marking a significant shift in the fight lineup.

Taira, currently ranked No. 6 in the UFC flyweight division, is looking to bounce back after suffering the first loss of his career to Brandon Royval last October.

Park, who entered the UFC in 2023, has made an impressive start, finishing three consecutive opponents inside the Octagon. He is riding a nine-fight finishing streak dating back to 2018.

