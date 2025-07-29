Babar Azam rejoins squad as Pakistan set to depart for West Indies ODIs

Babar Azam (R) along with teammates arrives at the Bandaranaike International Airport on the outskirts of Colombo on July 9, 2023, ahead of their two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. - AFP

LAHORE: Members of Pakistan’s ODI squad are scheduled to depart for the United States from Karachi on Thursday ahead of their upcoming white-ball assignments in the West Indies.

Among the traveling players are Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Abdullah Shafique, and Mohammad Rizwan.

This tour marks Babar’s return to ODI cricket for Pakistan, having last featured in a 50-over fixture against New Zealand in April earlier this year.

However, the 30-year-old is not part of Pakistan’s T20I plans, with his most recent appearance in the shortest format dating back to December 2024 against South Africa.

Wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan also last played T20Is during the same series.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s T20I squad has begun preparations for the upcoming three-match series against the West Indies with a high-intensity training session at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.

The squad, currently touring the USA, underwent a rigorous three-hour training session under the supervision of the coaching staff.

The session featured fielding drills, net practice, and skill-based routines for both batters and bowlers.

It began with warm-ups and physical conditioning, followed by focused training aimed at enhancing execution and match readiness.

Pakistan will take on the West Indies in the first T20I on July 31 at the same venue, with Salman Ali Agha captaining the side during the series.

Following the T20Is, the tour will move to the Caribbean, where Mohammad Rizwan will assume captaincy duties for the three-match ODI series, beginning August 8 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.

For the unversed, the Men in Green recently toured Bangladesh for a T20I series, which they lost 2-1.

That series marked the second assignment for Pakistan’s white-ball head coach Mike Hesson, who started his tenure with a 3-0 series win over Bangladesh at home in May.

Pakistan T20I Squad:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim

Pakistan ODI Squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim

Series schedule: