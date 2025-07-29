England to face Prime Minister's XI in pink-ball clash ahead of Ashes

England captain Ben Stokes leads his team out on the final day of the fourth Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test against India in Manchester on July 27, 2025. - AFP

CANBERRA: An England XI will take on the Prime Minister's XI in a two-day pink-ball match at Manuka Oval, Canberra, on November 29 and 30.

The fixture is scheduled just after the opening Ashes Test in Perth and shortly before the second Test — a day-night match at the Gabba, which replaces Adelaide Oval as the pink-ball venue this season.

The match offers England a vital opportunity to adjust to pink-ball conditions in a competitive setting. Traditionally a one-day game, the PM's XI fixture was extended to a multi-day contest in 2022-23, when West Indies were the opposition.

Last year’s match against India was reduced to two days but eventually became a one-day game due to rain.

Despite the washout, the encounter proved impactful, with Sam Konstas scoring a century that helped him earn a Test call-up for the Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

This match will be England's only non-Test fixture once the Ashes series begins.

Prior to the opening Test, they will also engage in a three-day warm-up against England Lions at Lilac Hill in Perth, although that is expected to involve centre-wicket practice rather than a formal match.

Notably, tickets for the first day of that warm-up have already sold out, according to Cricket Australia.

Unlike the England Lions’ games against a Cricket Australia XI and Australia A — which coincide with the first two Ashes Tests — the PM’s XI fixture does not overlap with any Sheffield Shield matches.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese highlighted the significance of the upcoming contest and shared his personal connection to the historic rivalry.

"An Ashes series is something every cricket fan looks forward to. Like many Australians I grew up admiring, and begrudging, the brilliance of players like Ian Botham, David Gower, and Graham Gooch.

"I look forward to meeting with the selectors to finalise a PM's XI squad that showcases the best available talent from across Australia to take on the strong English team."