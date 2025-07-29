Manuel Ugarte backs Ruben Amorim despite United's dismal season

An undated picture of Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte (left) and manager Ruben Amorim. — Reuters

Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte has backed manager Ruben Amorim to turn things around after a disappointing Premier League campaign last season that saw the club finish 15th.

Speaking to British media on Monday, Ugarte said the team remains fully motivated and united under Amorim’s leadership, stating, “We believe in the coach.”

Amorim took over at United in November last year but managed just seven wins in 27 Premier League matches, culminating in the club’s worst-ever league finish.

The season ended in further disappointment as United missed out on Champions League qualification and suffered a crushing defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

"We have to improve things," Ugarte said.

"We are all very motivated, because we believe in the coach, we believe in what he wants and that is very important," added the Uruguayan, who also played under Amorim at Sporting.

The Uruguayan midfielder, who previously played under Amorim at Sporting CP, acknowledged that the team underwent significant changes last season, including a managerial switch and a complete shift in formation.

"Last year we made some changes, we changed our coach, we changed our formation," he noted.

"You have to have responsibilities when you play for United. Sometimes the connections take time to get to know each other. I already know the league, the rivals, which is important."

Manchester United are currently in the United States for their pre-season tour and are scheduled to play two friendly matches — against Bournemouth in Chicago on Wednesday and Everton in Atlanta on Sunday.

The Red Devils will kick off their 2025–26 Premier League campaign against Arsenal on August 17.