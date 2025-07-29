Pakistan suffer first defeat after consecutive wins in U19 Volleyball World Championship

Pakistan Volleyball players during the FIVB Volleyball U19 World Championship against Argentina in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on July 29, 2025. - FIVB

TASHKENT: Pakistan’s unbeaten run at the FIVB Volleyball U19 World Championship came to an end after a hard-fought 3-2 defeat against Argentina in their final group match on Monday.

Despite the loss, Pakistan maintained the top position in Pool A, edging Argentina on set average. The set scores in the match were 24-26, 25-18, 25-21, 16-25, and 15-11 in favor of Argentina.

Pakistan had already qualified for the Round of 16 and will now face the fourth-placed team from Pool C in the knockout stage on Tuesday.

In the match against Argentina, Pakistan showed strong defensive prowess, registering 62 successful receptions and 54 digs.

They also took advantage of their service game, scoring three points directly and forcing 24 opponent errors, while Puerto Rico—an earlier opponent—had only forced 20 errors through their serves.

Prior to this defeat, Pakistan had maintained a flawless record in the group stage. On Saturday, they notched a commanding 3-0 victory over Turkiye, with set scores of 25-17, 25-19, 25-19, extending their unbeaten streak to four matches.

In that game, team captain Yahya led from the front, scoring 14 points—13 of which came from attacks—while Saud topped the charts with 16 points.

Ajmal and Muhtad contributed seven and five points respectively, underscoring the team’s depth in attack.

Pakistan dominated all key statistical areas against Turkiye, outscoring them 42-34 in attack points, securing 10 blocks to Turkiye’s six, and maintaining superior service efficiency with two aces.

Defensively, they recorded 58 digs and showcased an exceptional reception success rate.