Pakistan begin preparations for T20I series against West Indies

The collage of photos shows opening batter Fakhar Zaman (Left), left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi and Saim Ayub taking part in training session ahead of white-ball series against New Zealand in Lauderhill on July 29, 2025. - PCB

LAUDERHILL: The Pakistan cricket team commenced their preparations for the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies with an intense training session at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium.

Currently touring the United States of America (USA) for the three-match T20I leg, the Green Shirts underwent a rigorous three-hour practice session under the supervision of the coaching staff.

The session included fielding drills, net practice, and skill-specific routines tailored for both bowlers and batters.





The day began with warm-up exercises and physical drills, followed by focused net sessions aimed at improving execution and overall match readiness.

Pakistan will face the West Indies in the opening T20I on July 31 at the same venue in Lauderhill, with Salman Ali Agha set to lead the side during the T20I series.

Following the T20Is, the tour will shift to the Caribbean, where Mohammad Rizwan will take over captaincy duties for the three-match ODI series, beginning August 8 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad & Tobago.

For the unversed, the Men in Green recently toured Bangladesh for a three-match T20I series, which they lost 2-1.

The tour marked the second assignment for white-ball head coach Mike Hesson, who began his tenure with a 3-0 whitewash of the Bangladesh Tigers at home in May.

Pakistan T20I Squad:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim

Pakistan ODI Squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim

Series schedule: