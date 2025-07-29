Usman Khawaja reacts after Pakistan fan asked to cover jersey during India-England Test

The collage of photos shows Australian Test batter Usman Khawaja (Left) and a fan wearing Pakistan cricket team jersey and a United Kingdom Police Officer at Old Trafford in Manchester during the fourth Test between England and India. — AFP/Facebook

Australia opener Usman Khawaja has expressed concern over an incident involving a Pakistan cricket fan during the fourth Test between India and England at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Taking to Instagram, Khawaja questioned the legitimacy of the incident, writing: “This can’t be legit.”

The controversy began after a video surfaced on social media showing a Pakistani supporter, Farooq Nazar, being asked by security personnel to cover his Pakistan jersey during the match.

Nazar was seen wearing Pakistan’s traditional limited-overs kit in the stands when a security official approached him.

“I’ve been asked by control [Lancashire] if you can cover that shirt up, please,” the security officer was heard saying in the video.

In response, Nazar demanded a written explanation. “Can you give me the written order? I have paid for the ticket. I need it in writing before I comply,” he replied.

The situation escalated when a female police officer intervened and explained why the jersey needed to be covered or changed. However, Nazar refused to comply, asserting his right to wear his country's colors.

“I will not cover the jersey because I am representing my country. You can remove me by force. Let everyone film what you are doing to me. I have paid for the ticket. No Indian fan has complained about me,” Nazar said to the officials.

Following public backlash, a spokesperson for Lancashire Cricket Club confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the matter.

“We are aware of the incident referenced and are taking steps to fully understand the facts and context surrounding the matter,” the spokesperson stated.

The incident comes against the backdrop of strained India-Pakistan relations, both politically and in cricketing circles.

Most recently, the India vs Pakistan clash in the World Championship of Legends (WCL), scheduled for July 20 at Edgbaston, was cancelled due to ongoing tensions.

For the unversed, the fourth India-England Test was drawn, with the hosts continuing to lead the five-match series 2-1. The final match is scheduled to be played at The Oval in London from July 31.