Brooks Lee’s walk-off single lifts Minnesota Twins past Red Sox

Minnesota Twins second baseman Brooks Lee celebrates with his teammates his walk-off two run single against the Boston Red Sox in the ninth inning at Target Field on Jul 28, 2025. — Reuters

MINNEAPOLIS: Brooks Lee’s clutch two-run single in the bottom of the ninth lifted the Minnesota Twins to a dramatic 5-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday at Target Field.

The game was briefly halted due to severe storms before the start of the ninth inning. After a delay of nearly an hour, the Twins returned to finish strong, showcasing resilience and timely hitting.

DaShawn Keirsey Jr. led off the ninth with a single, and Boston reliever Jordan Hicks (1-7) hit back-to-back batters to load the bases. The Red Sox momentarily staved off the rally with a force out at home, but Lee lined a single to left field to walk it off for Minnesota.

Keirsey, making an impact in his debut, went 2-for-4 and launched a two-run homer in the third inning — his first major league home run.

Christian Vázquez added a sacrifice fly in the sixth to tie the game 3-3, scoring Royce Lewis, who collected two hits on the night.

Boston had grabbed a brief 4-3 lead in the top of the ninth after pinch-runner David Hamilton stole second and third base before scoring on Roman Anthony’s RBI single.

Earlier, Alex Bregman provided a spark for Boston with a three-run homer in the fifth inning — his 14th of the season.

Despite surrendering a run in the ninth, Twins reliever Jhoan Duran (6-4) earned the win. Hicks was tagged with the loss after allowing two runs in just one-third of an inning.

Looking ahead, Lucas Giolito is scheduled to start for the Red Sox on Tuesday. Minnesota was originally set to start Chris Paddack but will now go with a bullpen game instead.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Twins.