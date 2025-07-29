Eugenie Bouchard battles past Emiliana Arango in Montreal opener

Eugenie Bouchard (CAN) returns the ball against Emiliana Arango (COL) in first round play at IGA Stadium on Jul 28, 2025. — Reuters

MONTREAL: Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard defeated Colombia’s Emiliana Arango 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 in the opening round of the Canadian Open on Monday at Centre Court.

The Canadian, who earlier this month announced her intention to retire, stated that she would reconsider if she could deliver a thrilling farewell performance in front of a home crowd.

"If I win this tournament, I will not retire," Bouchard said.

Making just her second singles appearance of the year, Bouchard started strong by taking the first set. Arango responded with an aggressive display in the second, leveling the match. However, the third set was one-sided, as Bouchard regained control and closed out the match with a convincing win.

With this victory, Bouchard advances to the second round, where she will face 17th seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.

In other action, Britain’s Emma Raducanu also progressed, defeating Romania’s Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-2, 6-4. Raducanu is set to face 32nd seed Peyton Stearns in the next round.

"It's very difficult to play someone who you are close to," Raducanu said.

"I'm really glad about how I was able to put that to one side for the match and back up a good week in D.C."

Meanwhile, several high-profile names, including world number ones Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner, along with Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Jack Draper, have withdrawn from the WTA 1000 event.