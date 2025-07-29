Ashwin breaks silence on viral India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match comment

Ravichandran Ashwin of India reacts during day three of the 4th Test Match between India and England at JSCA International Stadium Complex on February 25, 2024 in Ranchi, India. - AFP

Former Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin took to social media on Monday to dismiss a viral statement falsely attributed to him regarding the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

Shortly after the tournament schedule was released, a controversial quote attributed to Ashwin went viral on social media, allegedly criticising the BCCI for going ahead with the India-Pakistan match.

The viral statement suggested a strong link between financial interests and cricketing decisions, particularly those involving high-profile encounters.

"Small money is involved so the World Championship of Legends got cancelled. But India is still playing against Pakistan in the Asia Cup and BCCI hasn't cancelled it. Because the amount of money decides the level of patriotism."

The 38-year-old promptly took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify his stance and disassociate himself from the fabricated remark.

"Don't associate me with this fake news. Shame on those who trigger all this," he wrote, resharing the post.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Team India have come under fire from fans and former cricketers ever since the tournament schedule was announced.

Due to recent political tensions between India and Pakistan, there had been speculation in the Indian media that the Asia Cup might be cancelled.

However, the tournament is set to take place from September 9 to 28 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with arch-rivals India and Pakistan placed in the same group and scheduled to meet on September 14.

For the unversed, the India Champions, led by Yuvraj Singh, had refused to play their World Championship of Legends match against the Pakistan Champions earlier this year in protest over heightened cross-border tensions.

Several former cricketers, including Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan, and Shikhar Dhawan, also boycotted the match in solidarity.

Meanwhile, former India captain Sourav Ganguly weighed in on the Asia Cup schedule on Sunday, saying he had no objections to India and Pakistan being in the same group.

"I'm okay with the schedule. Sport must continue. What happened in Pahalgam should never happen, but we can't let that stop the game. Terrorism must end. India has taken a firm stand against it, it's in the past now. Sport must go on," Ganguly said.

Complete schedule of ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025

9 September: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong

10 September: India vs UAE

11 September: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong

12 September: Pakistan vs Oman

13 September: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

14 September: India vs Pakistan

15 September: UAE vs Oman

15 September: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong

16 September: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

17 September: Pakistan vs UAE

18 September: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

19 September: India vs Oman

Super Four Stage:

September 20: B1 vs B2

September 21: A1 vs A2

September 23: A2 vs B1

September 24: A1 vs B2

September 25: A2 vs B2

September 26: A1 vs B1

September 28: Final