Domestic season 2025-26 to kick off with Hanif Mohammad Trophy in August

LAHORE: The 2025-26 domestic cricket season is set to begin in August with the 12-team Hanif Mohammad Trophy, followed by the prestigious eight-team Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

All 16 regional teams participating in these tournaments are scheduled to conduct fitness tests for their preliminary squads one week prior to the start of the season.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has introduced a comprehensive and rigorous fitness testing framework, with two distinct levels: one for pathway players and another for cricketers participating in premier domestic competitions representing regions or departments.

Initial fitness testing was implemented during the PCB Challenge Cup and the Senior Inter-District Tournaments, under the supervision of the PCB’s strength and conditioning coaches across 107 districts.

In the next phase, approximately 400 players competing for selection in their respective regional teams will undergo fitness evaluations at regional headquarters in August.

Additionally, U19 players, set to participate in the Regional U19 One-Day Cup, will also be tested ahead of the tournament.

Regional first-class players will be subjected to a series of dynamic tests to assess their readiness for competitive cricket and to determine their eligibility for domestic contracts for the upcoming season.

These fitness reports will be reviewed not only by regional coaches but also by the PCB, which aims to identify and address fitness challenges among players.

In a notable first, the PCB will also conduct fitness assessments for departmental cricketers across Grades I, II, and III.

Previously, departments handled their own testing, but the PCB has now decided to oversee this process in collaboration with all departments, prioritising strength and conditioning across the board.

The pre-season fitness program has been refined to ensure that only fully fit players take the field, thereby enhancing the overall quality and competitiveness of domestic cricket.

Players who fail their fitness tests—even after a re-test—will not be allowed to participate in any domestic tournaments.