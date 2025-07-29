West Indies fined for slow over‑rate against Australia

West Indies bowler Jediah Blades celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during the fourth T20I against Australia in Basseterre on July 26, 2025. – AFP

ST. KITTS: The West Indies have been fined 10% of their match fee for maintaining a slow over rate during the fourth T20 International against Australia, held on July 26 in St. Kitts.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel — which deals with minimum over-rate offences — players are fined five percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl within the allotted time, after considering time allowances. West Indies were found to be two overs short.

Captain Shai Hope accepted the sanction proposed by ICC match officials, thereby avoiding a formal hearing.

The T20I series has been a high-scoring affair, with Australia chasing down targets in excess of 200 in the previous two matches.

In the third T20I, Tim David stunned the hosts with the fastest T20I century by an Australian, while in the fourth match, fifties from Josh Inglis and Cameron Green, along with a rapid 47 from Glenn Maxwell, powered the Aussies to victory in the final over.

Australia completed a dominant 5-0 series whitewash over the West Indies with yet another commanding performance in the fifth and final T20I.

Tim David and Mitchell Owen launched a combined seven sixes, leading the charge as Australia chased down the 171-run target in just 17 overs.