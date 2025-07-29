Australia thrash West Indies to seal 5-0 T20I whitewash

Australian players pose with the trophy after completing a 5-0 T20I series whitewash over West Indies by winning the fifth and final match at St. Kitts on July 28, 2025. – AFP

HOBART: Australia wrapped up a comprehensive 5-0 T20I series whitewash against the West Indies with another commanding performance, showcasing their batting firepower in the final game of the series.

Tim David and Mitchell Owen launched a combined seven sixes, propelling Australia to chase down the target with ease. The series featured the second-highest six tally in a bilateral T20I series, underlining the dominance of the batters.

The chase was finished off by Aaron Hardie after a spirited bowling spell from Akeal Hosein briefly revived West Indies’ hopes.

Earlier, Australia laid the foundation for victory with a disciplined bowling effort after captain Mitchell Marsh won his fifth consecutive toss of the series — making it eight toss wins from eight matches on the tour — and opted to field once again.

Australia made early inroads, claiming three wickets inside the powerplay to dent the West Indies' top order.

Despite a 47-run partnership between Shimron Hetmyer and Jason Holder for the fifth wicket — with Hetmyer bringing up his first T20I fifty since August 2023 — the tourists struggled to build momentum. Hetmyer was dismissed the ball after reaching his milestone, halting their recovery.

Nathan Ellis was once again excellent at the death, including a sharp piece of fielding off his own bowling to run out the last batter.

Adam Zampa also made it a memorable night, claiming a wicket in his 100th T20I appearance — becoming just the fourth Australian men’s player to achieve the milestone.

Australia’s reply began with high drama as Jason Holder struck twice in his opening over, while Alzarri Joseph bowled Mitchell Marsh with a beauty.

However, Tim David counterattacked with a blistering 30 off just 12 balls, featuring four sixes within five overs. From that point, the required run rate never posed a threat.

West Indies' chances of a comeback dwindled further when Joseph was forced off the field due to injury. Although Hosein bowled a tight spell, there simply weren’t enough runs on the board to contain Australia’s aggressive lineup.

Ben Dwarshuis continued to enhance his credentials as a dependable left-arm pace option, making an early impact by removing Shai Hope and Brandon King.

While his final over was expensive — going for 19 runs, including a six off a free hit — he finished with three wickets, including the crucial scalp of Hetmyer, who was caught brilliantly by Sean Abbott running in from long-off.

It wasn’t a night to remember for Glenn Maxwell, who dropped a simple catch at mid-on and fell for a first-ball duck.

However, he redeemed himself slightly with the ball, removing the dangerous Sherfane Rutherford just as the left-hander was beginning to shift the momentum.

Rutherford had struck 35 off 16 balls, lifting West Indies after a shaky start, but was bowled by Maxwell as he exposed his stumps while attempting a cross-batted shot. Once he was gone, Maxwell's job with the ball was done.

Australia’s all-out aggression with the bat continued even after losing early wickets. Josh Inglis fell trying to reverse scoop, while Marsh showed glimpses of form before being undone by a sharp delivery from Joseph.

David responded with a brutal assault on Holder and Joseph before miscuing a shot to deep square leg.

Mitchell Owen carried the charge forward, hammering consecutive sixes off Matthew Forde and another that landed on the stadium roof. Hosein, introduced late into the attack, struck in his second ball to remove Owen, but it was too late to shift the outcome.

Cameron Green — who was later named Player of the Series — looked poised to finish the chase before falling with 30 runs still required.

However, Aaron Hardie ensured there were no late hiccups. Even though Hosein dismissed Dwarshuis near the end, the result was beyond doubt.