Stuart Broad wants Atkinson to replace Archer in fifth Test against India

Former cricketer Stuart Broad looks on ahead of the third Test between England and India at The Lord's in London on July 10, 2025. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: Former England pacer Stuart Broad on Monday asserted that returning Jofra Archer should not play the fifth and final Test against India after playing back-to-back matches.

Archer played his first Test in more than four years due to a series of elbow and back injuries and made his long-awaited return to the format memorable by playing a pivotal role in guiding England to an enthralling victory in the third Test, courtesy of his brilliant match figures of 5/105.

The right-arm speedster was quick to make his mark as he dismissed India’s opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal on just the third delivery on return.

His best, however, came in the second innings, during which he claimed the prized scalps of Jaiswal, in-form wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar.

Following his heroics in the Lord’s Test, Jofra Archer expressed his determination to play the remaining two matches to help England win the series.

He was selected for the penultimate Test and picked up four wickets across two innings for 151 runs.

The right-arm pacer was in visible discomfort, battling through niggles, especially in the second innings as India racked up 425/4 to salvage a draw.

Consequently, Stuart Broad suggested that right-arm speedster should be rested for the series finale in favour of Gus Atkinson, who, according to the former cricketer, had not been challenged against a top-level opposition in Tests.

"I think Gus Atkinson has to play. I know he has not had any workload, but we need to see him. He hasn't been really challenged against top-level opposition in Test cricket yet," Broad said.

"[Brydon] Carse looked knackered in the fourth Test. He has been a trier and given absolutely everything, but looks like his legs have left him for this series, so Atkinson gets the nod.

"[Josh] Tongue started the series, and I know he mainly got lower-order players out, but you probably have a natural replacement for Archer.

"We can't not have Archer for four years, bring him back and then bowl him into the ground and not see him for another four years."