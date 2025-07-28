Rishabh Pant provides rehabilitation update after being ruled out of England Tests

India's Rishabh Pant reacts as he is stretchered off the field during the first day of their fourth Test against at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 23, 2025. — Reuters

KARACHI: India’s wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant on Monday, provided an update on his rehabilitation process following a foot injury which ruled him out of the remaining fifth Test against England.

The injury, diagnosed as a metatarsal fracture, occurred on the opening day of the fourth Test when Pant attempted a reverse sweep off England all-rounder Chris Woakes.

The ball deflected onto his front (right) foot, leaving him in visible pain. He was forced to retire hurt on 37 and had to be transported off the field on a golf buggy.

Medical assessments later confirmed the fracture, with the initial prognosis suggesting a six-to-eight-week recovery period. Footage shared by fans showed Pant wearing a moon boot on his right leg outside the team hotel in Manchester.

Consequently, Rishabh Pant was replaced by Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper batter N Jagadeesan for the series remainder.

After the formal announcement of him being ruled out of the series, Pant took to X, formerly Twitter, to provide an update regarding his rehabilitation and expressed his anticipation for the comeback.

"Appreciate all the love and good wishes coming my way. It's been a real source of strength. I will begin rehab once my fracture heals and I am slowly settling into the process. Staying patient, following the routines and giving it my 100 per cent," Pant wrote in a statement on X.

"Playing for my country has always been the proudest moment of my life. Can't wait to be back doing what I love," he added.