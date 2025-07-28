Spencer Oliver opens up about Anthony Joshua's next possible fight

Anthony Joshua poses in the ring after winning his fight against Jermaine Franklin at O2 Arena in London on April 1, 2023. — Reuters

Former European champion Spencer Oliver believes there is a great possibility of a fight between Anthony Joshua and former Olympic gold medalist Tony Yoka, international media reported on Monday.

Joshua, who is plotting his comeback to the ring, has not fought since his defeat to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in September 2024, where he sustained injuries.

The former world heavyweight champion was planning to make a return in the summer, but his elbow injury delayed his plans. Now following his successful elbow injury.

Before the Dubois loss, ‘AJ’ was flying with knockout wins over Otto Wallin, Robert Helenius and Francis Ngannou, and is now hoping to regain the previous form.

Joshua has been linked with the likes of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and Deontay Wilder, while he wants a fight with his countryman Tyson Fury, which he has talked about several times.

Speaking in an interview, when Oliver was asked about the possibility of a fight between Anthony Joshua and Tony Yoka, the former European champion said there is a great possibility.

“I think that is a great possibility. We get two Olympic gold medalists going at it. Tony Yoka is trying to rekindle his career,” Oliver said.

“He went through a bad patch losing to the likes of Carlos Takam. He’s won his last three now. He last boxed in May. He’s very much on a rebuild as is AJ, doesn’t it makes sense, two Olympic medalist going at it. It would be a great fight, a sellable fight, and I’d love to see it.”

French heavyweight boxer Yoka won gold in the 2016 games and turned professional in 2017.

He defeated the likes of Dave Allen, Christian Hammer and Johann Duhapas after turning professional but suffered a trio of back-to-back defeats against Martin Bakole, Takam and Ryad Merhy.

However, he has now made a comeback, winning his last three.