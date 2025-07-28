Arman Tsarukyan wants Paddy Pimblett to be removed from UFC rankings

This collage of pictures shows Armenian mixed martial artist Arman Tsarukyan (left) and Paddy Pimblett. — Reuters/X

Armenian mixed martial artist Arman Tsarukyan wants Paddy Pimblett to be removed from the UFC rankings after rejecting his fight call-out, international media reported on Monday.

Pimblett, who won the biggest fight of his career against Michael Chandler in April, is currently ranked in ninth position in the UFC lightweight rankings.

The English fighter has received many fight call-outs since his emergence in the title mix. Dan Hooker and champion Ilia Topuria have already shown interest in fighting him.

Meanwhile, second-ranked lightweight fighter Tsarukyan is also interested in fighting him, who has yet to receive his shot at the lightweight title.

In recent times, when Pimblett was asked about a showdown with the Armenian, he said he is not interested.

And as a result of his stance, Tsarukyan has urged UFC to take action against the Liverpool-born.

“You’ve got to delete [Pimblett] from the rankings,” Tsarukyan said.

“He’s not even deserving to be in top 10. He beat the last three guys, it was [Michael] Chandler, he had three losses. It was Bobby Green, he had three or four losses.

"It was Tony Ferguson, he had eight losses. That’s crazy and you want to bring that guy to fight for the title?”

Arman Tsarukyan further stated that Paddy Pimblett does not deserve a title shot, and it is he who is the number one contender.

"You shouldn’t even mention his name, he doesn’t even deserve even mentioning his name,” Arman continued.

“Nobody said he’s getting the title shot. So they are still figuring out who is fighting for the title, me, [Justin] Gaethje, or Paddy.

"But I know they’ve got to put me because I’m the No. 1 contender right now.”

Tsarukyan is the next in line for the title shot with No.1 ranked Islam Makhachev having moved up to 170lbs.

Ilia Topuria, the current lightweight champion, brutally stopped Charles Oliveira in June to capture the belt. And faced off with Pimblett in the cage after the fight, even though Tsarukyan is the number one contender.