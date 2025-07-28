Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola reveals retirement plans

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in a match against AFC Bournemouth on May 20, 2025. — Reuters

Pep Guardiola reiterated that he has decided to take a break following Manchester City’s current spell, international media reported on Monday.

Guardiola, 54, is the most successful manager in the club’s history, winning 18 trophies with City, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

The Spaniard has signed a contract extension in November, which will expire in 2027.

Pep Guardiola, who has previously said that he would leave City at the end of his contract, said that after this spell with the current club, he is going to take a break.

“I don't know. The truth is, I don't know, but I don't think I'm... I don't know, because you can also have large work groups that help you with certain things,” Guardiola said.

“I know that after this spell with City I'm going to stop, that's for sure, it's decided, more than decided.

“I don't know how long I'll stop for, a year, two years, three years, five, ten, fifteen, I don't know. But I'm going to stop after this spell with City, because I need to stop and focus on myself, on my body.”

Guardiola’s City is going through a difficult phase as the club failed to claim a trophy last season for the first time since the Spaniard took the helm in 2016.

"I've spent four or five months this year in every away stadium with the crowd chanting, 'You'll be sacked in the morning. They're going to fire you'," Guardiola said.

"There's no other profession, architect, teacher, doctor, journalist... where 60,000 people ask you to lose your job.

"When you win six Premier Leagues, there comes a time when you go down. It's human nature ... it's a process that had to happen, it happens, it took longer to happen, and when it did, it went deeper than we could have imagined."

Manchester City’s last season was spoiled by injuries, the major of which was of the Ballon d'Or award winner Rodri, who suffered a right ACL injury in September. City had their earliest Champions League exit since the 2012-13 season and also failed to win the Premier League, finishing third. Yet Guardiola insists the season was not a failure.