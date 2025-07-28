‘We showed why we are a great team’: Gill on fourth England Test stalemate

India's Shubman Gill celebrates scoring century during the fifth day of their fourth Test against India at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 27, 2025. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: India captain Shubman Gill on Monday, applauded his team’s fighting spirit for forcing a draw in the fourth Test against England, stating it showed why they are a ‘great team’.

The touring side were in a precarious situation in the aforementioned fixture when Chris Woakes had dismissed both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan for ducks after England secured a massive first-innings lead of 311 by piling 669 in response to India’s 358.

Following the disastrous start to their second innings, India captain Gill and opening batter KL Rahul launched an astounding recovery by batting for almost 70 overs and putting together 188 runs for the third wicket.

The fighting stand culminated with Rahul’s dismissal, while Gill hung on and went on to score a gutsy century, which he rated his ‘most pleasing’ knock.

"From 0 for 2, then the partnership KL bhai and I had, I think that ignited [the spark] yes, we can achieve this task", Gill said.

"Extremely happy. To be able to get a draw from the position we were in yesterday is extremely satisfying. This innings of mine was the most pleasing to me," he added.

His grit eventually ended in the first session of the final day as India had slipped to 222/4 with an 89-run deficit still to negate.

But all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar completely outclassed England’s bowling attack and salvaged a hard-fought draw for India by knitting an unbeaten 203-run partnership, which saw both of them score valiant centuries.

Jadeja and Sundar’s match-defining stand earned massive praise from Shubman Gill, who lauded the duo for batting ‘calmly’ when the ball was moving.

"When Jaddu bhai and Washy were batting, it wasn't easy. The ball was doing something, but the way they calmly batted and got Test centuries from there tells you how big of an achievement it is," Gill observed.

The 25-year-old then went on to claim that their ability to keep the same mindset for around 140 overs showed that they are a great team.

“To be able to have the same mindset for 140 [143] overs is very difficult. That's what is the difference between a good team from a great team. We showed today why we're a great team," Gill concluded.

For the unversed, the draw meant England continue to lead the five-match series 2-1, with the final match scheduled to be played at The Oval in London from July 31.