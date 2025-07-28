Chelsea close to deal with Ajax for defender Jorrel Hato

An undated photo of Ajax defender Jorrel Hato. — Instagram/jorrelhato

Chelsea are reportedly close to a deal worth £40million with Ajax for defender Jorrel Hato, international media reported on Monday.

According to reports, Hato has already agreed on personal terms on a move to Stamford Bridge.

The agreement between the two clubs has yet to be finalised, but is expected to be reached in the coming days.

Hato would be Enzo Maresca's eighth signing of the summer. He will join the likes of Jamie Gittens, Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, who have already joined the Blues this summer.

Meanwhile, Hato's signing would lead Chelsea’s spending to pass the £250million mark.

Ajax gave the 19-year-old a chance at the senior level at the age of 16 and has already appeared for the club 111 times, scoring four goals and providing nine assists in these matches.

The Netherlands international has six caps for his national team since making his debut as a 17-year-old in 2023.

Jorrel Hato also represented the Netherlands under-21 side at the Euros earlier this summer, captaining the team in their semi-final loss to England.

Maresca's side will return to action in two pre-season friendlies at Stamford Bridge ahead of the new season, where Hato could find an opportunity to make a debut if the deal happens.

Chelsea transfers (In):

Jamie Gittens (Borussia Dortmund)

Joao Pedro (Brighton)

Liam Delap (Ipswich Town)

Dario Essugo (Sporting CP)

Mamadou Sarr (RC Strasbourg)

Kendry Páez (Independiente del Valle)

Estêvão Willian Palmeiras

Chelsea transfers (Out):

Bashir Humphreys (Burnley)

Marcus Bettinelli (Manchester City)

Mathis Amougou (Strasbourg)

Dorde Petrovic (Bournemouth)

Kepa Arrizabalaga (Arsenal)

Lucas Bergstrom (Mallorca)

Noni Madueke (Arsenal)