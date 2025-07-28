Usama Mir signs three-year T20 deal with Worcestershire

This undated picture shows Pakistan cricketer Usama Mir donning Worcestershire Rapids jersey. — Worcestershire County Cricket Club

WORCESTER: The Worcestershire County Cricket Club on Monday announced signing a three-year deal with Pakistan international Usama Mir.

According to the club, the deal will see Mir representing Worcestershire Rapids as an overseas player in the 2026 season and will qualify as a local player for the subsequent two editions, a move that depicts their ‘long-term strategic planning’.

“The first year of his contract will be as part of the club’s overseas player quota, while in years two and three, he will qualify as a local player due to residency regulations, a move that emphasises Worcestershire’s long-term strategic planning,” the club said in a statement.

The upcoming stint will be his second with Worcestershire, as he represented the county in the 2023 season and topped both batting and bowling averages.

He was due to return last year, but his inability to obtain the right paperwork hindered his stint, and he was subsequently replaced by West Indies’ Hayden Walsh.

Commenting on his signing, Worcestershire CEO Ashley Giles lauded Mir as a ‘high-calibre’ cricketer and emphasised that his transition into a homegrown player from the 2027 season would bolster the club in building a competitive team.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Usama to Worcestershire. He’s a high-calibre cricketer with the skills and temperament to make a real impact at this level,” Giles was quoted as saying by Worcestershire County Cricket Club.

“His ability to transition into a homegrown player from 2027 gives us great flexibility in squad planning and shows our commitment to building a competitive team for the long term,” he added.

The 29-year-old brings international experience, having represented Pakistan in five T20Is and 12 ODIs. He is also a regular participant in T20 franchise leagues around the world, including Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL), England’s The Hundred and the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Overall, Usama Mir has played 156 T20s and picked up 178 wickets at a magnificent average of 22.94 and an economy rate of just 7.70. He also has 491 runs to his name in the shortest format.