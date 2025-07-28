Sarina Wiegman calls Euro 2025 ‘most chaotic’ tournament ever

England manager Sarina Wiegman celebrates after winning the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 at St. Jakob-Park in Basel on July 27, 2025. — Reuters

BASEL: Sarina Wiegman called Euro 2025 the ‘most chaotic’ tournament after England clinched a second consecutive Women's Euros title, international media reported on Monday.

Wiegman, whose contract with England will end in 2027, has become the first football coach to lead her team to five consecutive major tournament finals.

Euro 2025 proved to be a roller-coaster of emotions for Wiegman, as the Lionesses, who were almost out of the event in the quarterfinal, beat Sweden on a wild penalty shootout before rallying from two goals down.

They then edged past Italy in the semis and won the final against Spain 3-1 on penalty shootout, who played better throughout the game except in the penalty shootout.

Wiegman called the tournament chaotic, saying there was chaos from the first match.

"This has been the most chaotic tournament, from the first game there was chaos … turns out we love football chaos!" a jubilant Wiegman said.

Asked how she plans to celebrate, she said: "Maybe with some more dancing. I might have a drink but I will not be drinking as much as the players."

Wiegman said the main message was to enjoy the game and play your very best.

"The main message was enjoy it," Wiegman said.

"We've got so far now in this tournament. I think we all created something again together. So these are the moments where you dream of, well some couldn't even dream of because it wasn't possible when they were little kids.

"But go out there and enjoy it and play your very best game."

England kicked off their campaign with a defeat to France, but after that loss, they never looked back. They led for a total of just four minutes through their three knockout matches.

Wiegman praised the journey of the team, saying only the games were chaotic; otherwise, the environment of the team was very calm.

"It's been incredible," Wiegman said.

"Around in the camp, the training sessions, everything about the team was very calm.

"Just the games were chaotic and very close and tight and we were behind in a lot of games. We lost the first game, but then afterwards it was all very calm."

Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton was the player of the match on Sunday, while Michelle Agyemang, the 19-year-old who scored goals in the quarter-final and semi-final, won the Young Player of the Tournament award.