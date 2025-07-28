WATCH: Fan asked to cover Pakistan shirt during fourth England-India Test

This collage of pictures shows a fan wearing Pakistan cricket team jersey and a United Kingdom Police Officer at Old Trafford in Manchester during the fourth Test between England and India. — Facebook

MANCHESTER: A fan named Farooq Nazar was asked to cover his limited-over jersey of the Pakistan cricket team during the recently concluded fourth Test of the five-match series between England and India here at Old Trafford.

In a video, making rounds on social media, a fan of the Pakistan dialect was seen recording himself donning a Pakistan cricket team jersey during the aforementioned fixture.

He was soon approached by a member of Old Trafford’s security staff, who asked him to cover up the jersey.

"I've been asked by control if you can cover that shirt up, please," the security guard was heard as saying in the video.

Nazar, in response, requested written directives, and the security staff presumably forwarded his plea.

Later, Nazar was seen involved in a debate with stewards, who urged him to cover his shirt, stating that the jersey "might be considered nationalistic".

Eventually, Nazar was approached by a police officer, who asked him to continue the conversation away from the crowd.





Although the video concluded afterwards, reports suggested that Nazar had left the venue instead of covering up the Pakistan jersey.

The video quickly went viral on social media at a time when the political relations between Pakistan and India are strained due to their cross-border tensions in May this year.

Notably, it remained unclear on which day of the drawn Test the incident took place, but the Lancashire Cricket Club confirmed that they will investigate the matter.

"We are aware of the incident referenced and are taking steps to understand the facts and context surrounding the matter fully," a Lancashire spokesperson said.