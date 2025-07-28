Kaushal Silva named Hong Kong head coach ahead of Asia Cup

Sri Lanka's Kaushal Silva celebrates scoring century during the fourth day of their third Test against Australia at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo on August 16, 2016. — AFP

The Cricket Hong Kong, China (CHK) on Monday, announced the appointment of former Sri Lanka wicketkeeper batter Kaushal Silva as the head coach of their men’s cricket team.

Silva, who represented Sri Lanka in 39 Tests over the course of his seven-year-long career, is a certified Level III coach and has earned accreditation from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The 39-year-old, after calling time on his career in 2018, began his coaching career in Sri Lanka. He had a short stint in England and had been coaching in Australia since 2019.

Silva expressed delight upon his appointment and vowed to contribute to the growth of Hong Kong Cricket, which he believes has a lot of potential.

He further shared that his focus would remain on instilling a winning mentality among senior players and nurturing emerging talent.

"I am excited to join Cricket Hong Kong, China, and I am looking forward to working with the talented group of players here,” said Silva in a CHK-released statement.

“Hong Kong Cricket has a lot of potential, and I am eager to contribute to the team's growth and success on the international stage.

“My focus will be on instilling a strong work ethic and a winning mentality amongst the senior squad and working to identify and nurture fresh talent for continued growth.”

Kaushal Silva’s first assignment as Hong Kong head coach will be the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025, which is set to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28.

The upcoming edition of the continental tournament will be played in T20 format, serving as a preparatory event for the T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February.

A total of eight teams, divided into two groups, will vie for the prestigious title. Fierce rivals Pakistan and India are placed in Group A, alongside UAE and Oman, while Group B features Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.

Hong Kong will start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Afghanistan in the curtain raiser on September 9 before taking on Bangladesh on September 11. Their final group-stage match is scheduled against Sri Lanka on September 15.