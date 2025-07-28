Naomi Osaka parts ways with coach after Washington exit

An undated photo of Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka (left) and her former coach Patrick Mouratoglou. — X/@UniversTennis

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka parted ways with coach Patrick Mouratoglou after the Washington exit. The partnership lasted less than a year after the pair began working together, international media reported on Monday.

Osaka, the four-time Grand Slam champion, started working with Mouratoglou in September last year prior to China Open, following her comeback from a long maternity break.

Osaka announced her separation from Patrick in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"Merci Patrick. It was such a great experience learning from you. Wishing you nothing but the best. You are one of the coolest people I've ever met and I'm sure I'll see you around," Osaka wrote in a post.

Under Frenchman Mouratoglou, who also guided Serena Williams to success previously, helping her win 10 of her 23 major titles, Osaka won her first WTA title since 2021 at the L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo in May - a WTA 125 tournament.

She also achieved success at the Auckland Classic in January, reaching the final, where she was forced to retire with an injury. But failed at this year’s French Open, suffering a first-round exit at the hands of Paula Badosa.

Mouratoglou also wrote a farewell message on social media, wishing Naomi Osaka the best for the future.

"Nothing lasts forever. What counts is what a collaboration has brought to each other and what lasts after," Mouratoglou wrote on social media.

"After 10 months of collaboration, we have decided to part ways professionally. I am grateful for the trust, the journey and what we have built together. I will always root for you and wish you nothing but the best."

Osaka’s next destination is the Canadian Open in Toronto, where she takes on Ariana Arseneault later on Monday.