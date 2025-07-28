Euro 2025: England overcome Spain to retain title

England's Leah Williamson and Keira Walsh lift the trophy as they celebrate with teammates after winning the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 at St. Jakob-Park in Basel on July 27, 2025. — Reuters

BASEL: Chloe Kelly delivered under pressure in the decisive spot-kick as England defeated Spain in a penalty shootout to clinch Women's Euro 2025, successfully defending their title following a thriller that ended 1-1 after extra-time on Sunday.

The English players held the Spanish side, who were brilliant everywhere except on the final scoreboard.

The Lionesses, who were almost out of the event, advanced to the Euro 2025 semi-finals, defeating Sweden on a wild penalty shootout before rallying from two goals down. They then edged past Italy in the semis, and again Kelly came to the rescue, scoring a 119th-minute winner.

World and Nations League champions Spain took the lead in the 25th minute when Mariona Caldentey headed the ball past goalkeeper Hannah Hampton.

Kelly was introduced for the injured Lauren James, who was suffering an ankle injury, which proved to be an encouraging move. Kelly set Alessia Russo up for the equaliser in the 57th minute, giving English players some hope.

Spain continued their impressive gameplay, keeping the ball and creating opportunities, but could not convert them as the normal time ended, and the same story repeated in the extra time as well.

The game then headed to the penalty shootout, where the game began slipping away from the Spaniards' hands as Hamton started to save their spot-kicks, first from Caldentey and then from Aitana Bonmati, before Salma Paralluelo fired her effort wide.

Kelly fired a perfect shot, smashing the ball into the net, which brought joy to the English fans sitting in the stadium.

Hampton reflected on the victory, saying this is England. The team played well to hold Spain for the 120 minutes and deliver at the crunch moments.

"This is England, I think this is our moment, we've dug in for the 120 minutes, we've done what we needed to do to keep Spain out. It was just one kick and that was it and so we did that this time," Hampton said.