Pakistan stun Puerto Rico for fourth straight win at World Under 19 Volleyball Championship

Pakistani players celebrate their victory over Puerto Rico in the FIVB U19 Volleyball World Championship match in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Monday. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s under 19 volleyball team continued its dominant run in the FIVB World Championship, securing a fourth consecutive victory by sweeping Puerto Rico in straight sets (25-20, 25-20, 25-15) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The win further solidified Pakistan’s unbeaten record in the tournament, having not dropped a single set so far.

Despite being ranked 19th in the world youth rankings, six spots below 13th-ranked Puerto Rico, Pakistan outperformed its opponent in key areas.

The team recorded 40 attack points compared to Puerto Rico’s 30, though Pakistan committed fewer faults (13) in attacks than Puerto Rico (17).

Yahya emerged as the standout performer for Pakistan, contributing 22 points, including 20 from attacks, one block and one serve.

He was supported by Ajmal and Saud, who added seven and six points respectively, with Saud excelling in blocks.

Defensively, Pakistan’s reception and digs were pivotal, with 62 successful receptions and 54 digs. The team also capitalised on serves, scoring three points and forcing 24 opponent errors, while Puerto Rico managed only 20 errors from serves.

Pakistan has already secured a spot in the knockout stage and will play its final group match against Argentina. The team’s consistent performances have positioned it as a strong contender as the tournament progresses.

For the unversed, Pakistan's under 19 volleyball team maintained their perfect record at the FIVB Volleyball U19 World Championship with a convincing 3-0 victory over Turkiye in their Pool A encounter in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday.

The Pakistani side delivered another dominant performance, winning the match in straight sets 25-17, 25-19, 25-19 to extend their winning streak to three consecutive games in the tournament.

The victory has also confirmed Pakistan's position in the round of 16 as they continue their impressive run without dropping a single set in the competition so far.

Team captain Yahya led from the front with 14 points, including 13 from attacks, while Saud emerged as the match's top scorer with 16 points to his name.

Ajmal and Muhtad also made valuable contributions with seven and five points respectively, showcasing the team's balanced attacking approach.

Pakistan's superiority was evident across all key statistical categories. They outscored their opponents 42-34 in attack points, dominated at the net with 10 block points to Turkiye's six and maintained better service efficiency with two aces.

The defensive effort was equally impressive, with the team recording 58 digs and maintaining a great reception success rate. The comprehensive nature of the win was reflected in the final tally of 75 total points against Turkiye's 55.

With this result, Pakistan remains atop Pool A and will look to continue their winning ways when they face Puerto Rico in their next group stage match on Monday.

The team's consistent performances have made them one of the standout sides in the tournament, with their blend of attacking firepower and defensive solidity proving too much for opponents to handle thus far.