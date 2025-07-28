England add star all rounder to squad for fifth Test against India

England all-rounder Jamie Overton (second from right) celebrates a wicket on the third day of the third Test against New Zealand at Headingley, Leeds, on June 25, 2022. — AFP

MANCHESTER: England on Monday bolstered their pace attack for the series decider against India by adding all rounder Jamie Overton to the squad for the fifth and final Test at The Oval, starting Thursday.

The 31-year-old has played only one Test previously, against New Zealand in 2022, where he scored a remarkable 97 runs and picked up two wickets.

His inclusion was confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday, making him the sixth specialist fast bowler in the 15 member squad alongside Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse.

England currently lead the five-match series 2-1 after the fourth Test at Old Trafford ended in a draw on Sunday.

The Indian team had scored 425 runs for the loss of four wickets in their second innings when play on the fifth day concluded, leaving the match without a result.

Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja struck brilliant centuries in the second innings as India held England to a draw in the fourth Test.

Gill and KL Rahul frustrated England with a solid 188 run stand. Rahul fell agonisingly short of a century, dismissed for 90 by Ben Stokes, while Gill completed a well crafted 103 before falling to Jofra Archer.

After the set pair departed, all rounders Jadeja and Sundar took charge, stitching together an unbroken 203-run partnership that ensured India avoided defeat.

Jadeja remained unbeaten on 107, while Sundar scored 101 not out.

England updated squad for fifth Test against India:

Ben Stokes (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.