PSB announces new term rules, age limit for sports federation office bearers

An undated picture of Pakistani athletes running. — Facebook/Pakistan Sports Board

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Monday officially implemented the new term rules 2025 for national sports federations, introducing strict governance measures in continuation of the National Sports Policy 2005.

The rules effective immediately aim to bring greater transparency and accountability in the management of sports bodies across the country.

According to the notification, the position of president will be regarded as the highest office within any federation and alternative titles such as chairman, CEO or similar designations will not be permitted.

The rules also impose an age cap of 70 years for all office bearers, after which the post will be considered vacant automatically.

Additionally, no individual will be allowed to hold office in more than one federation simultaneously. Federations have been given 90 days to align their constitutions with these new directives.

The term rules 2025 limit an official’s tenure to a maximum of two terms of four years each, effectively restricting their total time in office to eight years.

If a position becomes vacant during a term, it must be filled through an election and the tenure served will count towards the overall limit.

Furthermore, any individual who has previously held a senior office will not be allowed to contest for a lower level position thereafter.

To ensure compliance, the Director General of the PSB has been granted authority to initiate inquiries in case of violations.

If misconduct is proven, the official can face a ban ranging from four to six years, during which they will be barred from receiving financial support, government grants, access to facilities or holding any consultative role.

Repeated violations could lead to lifetime disqualification. The PSB will also maintain a centralised database of disqualified individuals and publish their names on its official website.

Individuals penalised under these rules will have the right to appeal in writing to the panel of adjudicators, which will address such cases under the provisions of the code of ethics and governance in sports.

Failure by federations to implement the rules could result in the cancellation of their registration and suspension of government funding.