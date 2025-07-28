Gambhir provides update on Bumrah’s availability for fifth Test against England

India's Jasprit Bumrah (left) appeals for the wicket of England's Zak Crawley during the fifth day of their first Test at Headingley in Leeds on June 24, 2025. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Sunday confirmed that all of India’s fast bowlers are fit and available for selection ahead of the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval, starting Thursday.

Speaking at the post-match conference after the fourth Test against England ended in a draw, Gambhir hinted at the possibility of Jasprit Bumrah featuring in the final match despite earlier workload management plans.

“All the fast bowlers are fit. There are no injury concerns,” Gambhir said.

When asked whether the workload prescription would still apply given the series situation, Gambhir remained non-committal.

“We haven’t had any conversation around the combination for the last Test. No decision has been made on whether Jasprit Bumrah will play or not. Ultimately, whoever plays, they will try and do the job for the country,” he said.

Reflecting on the drawn fourth Test, Gambhir praised his team’s resilience but remained focused on results.

“You are asking someone who only believes in results. We are still 2-1 down in the series. Yes, there is inexperience, but this is still the best Indian team right now. Hopefully, we can make it 2-2. That’s going to be a good achievement,” Gambhir said.

“When you are put under pressure and bat for five sessions, that shows great character. Going into The Oval, we will be high on confidence, but we can’t take anything for granted.

"It’s going to be a new game against a strong England side, and we absolutely will be up for it,” he concluded.



With the series standing at 2-1 in England’s favour, the fifth and final Test will begin at The Oval on July 31.