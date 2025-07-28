Rishabh Pant’s replacement revealed ahead of fifth Test against England

India batsman Rishabh Pant reacts as he leaves the field on a medical cart after taking a blow to the foot during day one of the Fourth Test Match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford on July 23, 2025 in Manchester, England. — AFP

MANCHESTER: Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper batter N Jagadeesan on Monday earned his maiden Test call-up for India ahead of the fifth and final Test against England, starting Thursday at The Oval.

He came in as a replacement for Rishabh Pant, who fractured his right foot while batting during the recently concluded fourth Test at Old Trafford.

Pant had earlier battled a finger injury during the third Test, has been ruled out of the series final, paving the way for Jagadeesan’s inclusion.

The 29-year-old is expected to join the squad in London by Tuesday after securing his visa on Sunday morning.

He will serve as a backup to Dhruv Jurel, who has kept wickets in the last two Tests in Pant’s absence.

Jagadeesan has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket and has long been on the radar of the national selectors.

He topped Tamil Nadu’s run charts in consecutive Ranji Trophy seasons, scoring 816 runs at an average of 74.18 in 2023-24, followed by 674 runs at 56.16 in 2024-25.

Since making his first-class debut in 2016, Jagadeesan has compiled 3,373 runs in 79 innings at an average of 47.50, including 10 centuries and 14 half-centuries, with a career-best 321 against Chandigarh in January 2024.

Although he missed out on the India A squad for the recent shadow tour of England, Jagadeesan has been part of the BCCI’s targeted player pool over the past year.

Jagadeesan was last seen in action earlier this month for Chepauk Super Gillies in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, where he smashed a 41-ball 81 on July 4.

This will be his second trip to the UK, after leading a Tamil Nadu Colts team on a tour last year. The fifth Test will begin on Thursday here at The Oval with England leading in the series by 2-1.