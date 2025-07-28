Bopara, Shahzad shine as England knock India out of WCL 2025

England Champions players celebrate a wicket against India Champions during the World Championship of Legends 2025 match at Headingley, Leeds, on July 27, 2025. — X/@Cricketracker

LEEDS: England Champions delivered a commanding performance to eliminate India Champions from the World Championship of Legends (WCL), clinching a thrilling 23-run win here at Headingley, Leeds on Sunday.

The victory was built on Ravi Bopara’s explosive unbeaten century and Ajmal Shahzad’s incisive bowling.

After winning the toss, India’s captain Yuvraj Singh opted to field first, a decision that backfired as England amassed a colossal 223/3 in 20 overs, leaving India with an uphill task.

Bopara stole the show with a scintillating knock of 110 not out off 55 deliveries, smashing eight towering sixes and eight boundaries.

His innings was a masterclass in controlled aggression, keeping the scoreboard ticking at every stage.

Bopara was ably supported by Ian Bell, who struck 54 off 36 balls, peppered with six fours and two sixes.

Moeen Ali chipped in with a blistering 33 from 13 balls, while Samit Patel added 20 runs in just nine deliveries.

Among Indian bowlers, Harbhajan Singh was the standout performer, finishing with figures of 3/18 in three overs, while Varun Aaron picked up 1/34 runs.

Chasing a daunting 224, India Champions fought valiantly but ultimately fell short, finishing at 200/8 in 20 overs.

Yusuf Pathan top-scored with a spirited 52 off 29 balls, hitting two sixes and six boundaries.

Captain Yuvraj Singh contributed 38 runs from 27 balls, while Stuart Binny (35) and Ambati Rayudu (28) tried to keep hopes alive. However, regular wickets hampered the chase.

Ajmal Shahzad turned the game decisively in England’s favor with a superb spell, claiming 4/31 runs in his four overs.

Stuart Meaker bagged two wickets, while Ravi Bopara and Ryan Sidebottom chipped in with one each.