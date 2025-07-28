Hall of Fame boxer claims Daniel Dubois is ‘damaged’ after second Usyk KO

Daniel Dubois looks dejected after losing his fight against Oleksandr Usyk at BoxPark Wembley in London on July 19, 2025. — Reuters

Hall of Fame inductee and former world featherweight champion Barry McGuigan believes that British heavyweight boxer Daniel Dubois is damaged now after suffering a knockout defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, international media reported on Sunday.

Ukrainian boxer Usyk knocked out Dubois in the fifth round at Wembley Stadium to become the undisputed heavyweight champion again.

Usyk has become the first boxer in history to claim the undisputed champion status for a third time, following previous rules at cruiserweight (2018) and heavyweight (2024).

Daniel Dubois first fought Usyk in August 2023, where the Ukrainian came out victorious in Poland with a ninth-round knockout, having dropped the British boxer twice.

Former world featherweight champion McGuigan, while speaking in an interview, said that Dubois is now ‘damaged’, but due to his incredible KO power, Brit can make a comeback.

“You know, Dubois can come back, but he’s damaged now and people will know that he’s got that vulnerability about him and he can be knocked out,” McGuigan said.

“He fights instinctively. He’s a powerhouse, strong guy, gets into punching range and anybody he hits properly, they’re going and that’s it. But it’s hard to make him a thinking fighter – almost impossible. So I don’t know if he can improve in that area.

“He’s just got to get out, get a number of wins, get his confidence back. He has the power to knock anybody out as he’s shown a number of times … He’s got to try and turn his career around. He’s still young enough to do it, but I don’t know if he’ll ever be able to learn the way a Usyk can learn. He just hasn’t got the mental capacity to do that.”