Bayern Munich agree deal with Liverpool for forward Luis Diaz

An undated photo of Liverpool forward Luis Diaz. — Instagram/luisdiaz19

Bayern Munich agreed a deal of €75 million (£65.5m) including add-ons for Liverpool forward Luis Diaz, British media reported on Sunday.

According to reports, Liverpool rejected Bayern’s initial bid of £58.5m earlier this month. However, the Bundesliga champions have now improved the offer, and Diaz is also pushing to play in Germany.

Keeping the situation in mind, the Reds' head coach, Arne Slot, opted not to play Diaz in Saturday’s 4-2 defeat to AC Milan in Hong Kong.

Reports suggest that Diaz has been allowed by Liverpool to travel to Europe from Asia to undergo a medical examination in the coming days.

Since he arrived from Porto in January 2022, Luis Diaz has evolved into a vital figure at Anfield. The last campaign was the most successful of Diaz’s Liverpool career, scoring 17 goals in all competitions and playing a pivotal role in Liverpool’s title-winning campaign, where they finished 10 points clear at the top.

Initially, Diaz, who had two years left on his current contract, wanted to join Barcelona, and the Catalan club was also serious about him, as they sought to complement Lamine Yamal and Raphina in attack.

However, according to reports, Liverpool turned down Barca’s offer of around £65m for Diaz, as they decided to look for other alternatives.

Liverpool has spent around £250m this summer signing Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

The Reds are trying for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, but it would require a huge fee.

Bayern secured their 34th Bundesliga title last campaign, but only reached the last 16 of the German Cup and suffered an exit in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Diaz could become an attacking option for Munich, with the club set to miss forward Jamal Musiala for a long period due to a broken leg and dislocated ankle at the Club World Cup.