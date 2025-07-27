Gill, Jadeja, Sundar shine as India draw fourth Test against England

England captain Ben Stokes (left) shakes hands with Ravindra Jadeja after the fourth Test against India ended in a draw on the fifth day at Old Trafford, Manchester, on July 27, 2025. — AFP

MANCHESTER: Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja struck brilliant centuries in the second innings as India held England to a draw in the fourth Test of the five match series here at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday.

Resuming day five at 174/2 in their second innings, India faced a daunting challenge after trailing England by 311 runs in the first innings.

Gill and KL Rahul frustrated England with a solid 188-run stand. Rahul fell agonisingly short of a century, dismissed for 90 by Ben Stokes, while Gill completed a well crafted 103 before falling to Jofra Archer.

After the set pair departed, all rounders Jadeja and Sundar took charge, stitching together an unbroken 203-run partnership that ensured India avoided defeat.

Jadeja remained unbeaten on 107, while Sundar scored 101 not out. India finished on 425/4 at the end of fifth and final day of fourth Test, with a lead of 114 runs as the match ended in a draw.

Earlier in the match, India managed 358 in their first innings, courtesy of Sai Sudharsan’s 61, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 58 and Rishabh Pant’s 54.

Ben Stokes delivered an outstanding bowling performance, taking 5/72 runs in 24 overs. Archer claimed three wickets, while Chris Woakes and Liam Dawson picked up one wicket each.

England in reply, posted a colossal 669, powered by Joe Root’s superb 150 and captain Ben Stokes’ outstanding 141 run knock.

Stokes had also claimed five wickets in India’s first innings, underlining his all-round brilliance.

Ben Duckett contributed 94, missing out on a well deserved hundred, while Zak Crawley (84) and Ollie Pope (71) added vital runs for England.

For India, Jadeja impressed with the ball as well, finishing with 4/143 in 37.1 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah and Sundar took two wickets each, while Anshul Kamboj and Mohammed Siraj chipped in with one apiece.

Stokes was named Player of the Match for his superb all-round performance. With the series standing at 2-1 in England’s favor, the fifth and final Test will begin at The Oval on July 31.