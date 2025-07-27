Viktor Gyokeres introduced before Arsenal beat Newcastle

Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres is introduced on the pitch before the match at National Stadium in Singapore on July 27, 2025. — Reuters

Arsenal's newly signed striker Viktor Gyokeres was presented to the crowd in Singapore as the Gunners overcame Newcastle 3-2 in pre-season at Singapore National Stadium on Sunday.

Gyokeres put pen to paper on Saturday, signing a deal worth £64m with the Premier League club Arsenal from Sporting CP and waved to the crowd before the kickoff from the pitch.

Anthony Elanga opened the scoring for the Magpies in the sixth minute to put them in front. It was his first goal in Newcastle colours after Sandro Tonali provided him with a perfect opportunity inside the box.

The Gunners levelled it through Mikel Merino at 1-1 when Kai Havertz flicked one towards him in the 33rd minute, before missing chances through Havertz and Ben White.

Just two minutes later, Havertz’s low cross was fired into his own goal by Alex Murphy of Newcastle, putting Arsenal in front 2-1.

Newcastle tried nine substitutions at the break. Arsenal got a perfect opportunity to score when Nick Pope saved an attempt from Bukayo Saka.

Magpies drew level with the help of those nine subs when Jacob Murphy found an opportunity, who made no mistake, and found the goal post.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta once again gave a chance to highly rated 15-year-old Max Dowman, who won a penalty following a skilful run, which was then converted by the captain, Martin Odegaard, to give Arsenal the win.

Arsenal to face Tottenham Hotspur following their trip to Hong Kong next week, while Newcastle take on Team K League in South Korea.