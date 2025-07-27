Pakistan squad arrives in Lauderhill for T20I series against West Indies

Pakistan team reaches Lauderhill, Florida ahead of the white-ball series against West Indies on July 27, 2025. – PCB

The Pakistan cricket squad arrived in Lauderhill, Florida, on Sunday via Dubai in two separate groups, ahead of the three-match T20 International series against the West Indies next month.

According to details, the second group comprising Mohammad Haris, Hussain Talat, Hasan Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, along with the coaching and support staff, departed recently and has now joined the squad in the USA.

The first group, including T20I captain Agha Salman, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, and Faheem Ashraf, had already left for Lauderhill on Friday.

Meanwhile, emerging pacers Ahmed Daniyal, Salman Mirza, and Abbas Afridi—who failed to retain their places in the squad—have returned to Pakistan from Dhaka.

The Men inGreen will begin the tour with a three-match T20I series against the West Indies, with fixtures scheduled for July 31, August 2, and August 3 at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, USA.

All-rounder Agha Salman will lead the T20I side, which sees the return of key pacers Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Following the T20Is, both teams will contest a three-match ODI series, set to be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago on August 8, 10, and 12.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan will captain the 16-member ODI squad, which includes one uncapped player, Hasan Nawaz.

Senior stars Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been recalled to strengthen the lineup for the 50-over format.

Pakistan T20I Squad:

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufiyan Muqeem.

Pakistan ODI Squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufiyan Muqeem.

Series schedule: