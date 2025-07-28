BCCI considering major changes in selection panel, coaching staff: reports

India fast bowler Akash Deep (fifth from left) celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket of Harry Brook (right) on the fourth day of the third Test against England at Lord’s Cricket Ground, July 13, 2025. — ICC

MANCHESTER: India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar is reportedly under scrutiny from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) following the team’s underwhelming performance in the ongoing Test series against England, Indian media reported on Sunday.

According to a report, the BCCI is unhappy with certain selection decisions made during the England tour, particularly the sidelining of key players.

Agarkar currently in England with the squad, along with East Zone selector Shiv Sundar Das has faced criticism for some of these choices.

Notably, Kuldeep Yadav, India’s spinner since R Ashwin’s retirement, and top-order batter Abhimanyu Easwaran have been benched for the entire series.

Instead, the team management handed a debut to Anshul Kamboj and brought back Washington Sundar, leaving Kuldeep on the sidelines, a move that has raised eyebrows within the board.

Agarkar was appointed as India’s chief selector in July 2023 and his tenure, now into its second year, is being closely evaluated.

Reports suggest that BCCI will conduct a thorough review of the selection committee and support staff after the England series.

Bowling coach Morne Morkel and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate, a key member of Gautam Gambhir’s support staff, are under the scanner and could face the axe.

The BCCI is expected to take a final call on these positions after the Asia Cup, scheduled for September 2025.

Meanwhile, Gambhir’s position remains secure regardless of the outcome of the ongoing five-match Test series against England. The BCCI has no immediate plans to replace him.

Gambhir officially took over the coaching reins in 2024, following Rahul Dravid’s departure after India’s T20 World Cup victory.

His appointment came on the back of a successful IPL campaign, where he led the Kolkata Knight Riders to the title and was widely hailed as a positive move.

Under his leadership, India won just three of their last 11 Tests, prompting questions over his effectiveness in the red-ball format.

Gambhir expected to continue leading India in all formats, with his contract running through to the end of the 2027 ICC World Cup.