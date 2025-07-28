Key Pakistan player likely to be ruled out of Asia Cup 2025

Pakistan’s fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi (second from right) looks frustrated and sits on the pitch, while Mohammad Rizwan (right) argues and Shadab Khan watches during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match against the USA in Dallas on June 6, 2024. — ICC

Pakistan’s T20 vice-captain Shadab Khan is likely to miss the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to take place in the UAE from September 9 to 28, as he continued to recover from shoulder surgery.

The all rounder underwent successful surgery in the UK earlier in July after sustaining a shoulder injury, which had already ruled him out of the three match T20I series against Bangladesh and the ongoing West Indies tour.

According to sources, Shadab will need a minimum of three months to regain full fitness and return to competitive cricket.

This timeline made his participation in the Asia Cup highly unlikely, with his return expected only in October.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not yet named a replacement for the deputy captaincy role.

During the Bangladesh series, no vice captain was appointed in Shadab’s absence and the squad announced for the West Indies tour also did not include a designated deputy to skipper Salman Ali Agha.

The PCB has yet to release an official timeline for his recovery or confirm any plans for a potential return.

For the unversed, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) recently unveiled the highly anticipated schedule for the Men’s Asia Cup 2025, confirming that arch-rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns on September 14 in the UAE.

This edition of the continental event will follow the T20 format, serving as a crucial warm-up ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The tournament features eight teams split into two groups. Group A consists of India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman, while Group B includes Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.

The event kicks off on September 9 with the curtain-raiser between Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

Pakistan will begin their campaign against Oman on September 12, followed by the high-voltage clash against India two days later.

If both teams finish in the top two of their group, they are likely to meet again in the Super Four stage on September 21. The final is scheduled for September 28.