Sourav Ganguly backs Asia Cup showdown between India, Pakistan

An undated picture of former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly. — AFP

Former Indian cricket captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday expressed support for the much anticipated India, Pakistan fixture in the upcoming Asia Cup, emphasising that sports should not come to a halt despite political or security concerns.

Speaking to Indian media, Ganguly made it clear that he has no issue with the two teams facing off.

“I have no problem with it. Sports should go on. Incidents like terrorism or the Pahalgam attack should never happen, but that does not mean cricket should stop,” Ganguly said.

The former BCCI president stressed the importance of moving forward and keeping sporting ties intact, regardless of past incidents.

“Whatever happened is now in the past; we need to move on. Sports must not be halted under any circumstances. While India has taken a strong stand against terrorism, cricket should continue,” he added.

For the unversed, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) recently unveiled the highly anticipated schedule for the Men’s Asia Cup 2025, confirming that arch-rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns on September 14 in the UAE.

This edition of the continental event will follow the T20 format, serving as a crucial warm-up ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The tournament features eight teams split into two groups. Group A consists of India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman, while Group B includes Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong.

The event kicks off on September 9 with the curtain-raiser between Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

Pakistan will begin their campaign against Oman on September 12, followed by the high-voltage clash against India two days later.

If both teams finish in the top two of their group, they are likely to meet again in the Super Four stage on September 21. The final is scheduled for September 28.