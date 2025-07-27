Marcus Rashford makes debut as Barcelona beat Vissel Kobe in friendly

Barcelona's Marcus Rashford in action against Japanese club Vissel Kobe in a friendly at Misaki Park Stadium on July 27, 2025. — X/@FCBarcelona

Marcus Rashford made his first Barcelona appearance as the Spanish side defeated Japanese club Vissel Kobe 3-1 in a friendly at Misaki Park Stadium on Sunday.

The England forward, who was loaned to Barcelona by Manchester United for a season, came on at half-time in one of 11 changes and played for 33 minutes.

But the 27-year-old, who can cement his place permanently for £30.3m next summer, was then substituted in the 78th minute by teenager Pedro Fernandez Sarmiento, who netted Barcelona's third goal.

In the 33rd minute, Tetsushi Yamakawa conceded a corner, which Barcelona took advantage of by sending the ball into the box, where Eric Garcia won in the penalty box and found the net to break the deadlock.

Taisei Miyashiro levelled the scoring for the hosts, Vissel Kobe, three minutes before the break, when Pau Cubarsi lost the ball in the midfield and Kobe went for an attack against the run of play.

Swedish forward Roony Bardghji, who was signed from Copenhagen in the summer, put Barca back in front. Lewandowski provided a perfect ball to the 19-year-old, who side-footed it first time to find the far post and provide the Spanish champions an advantage.

The 17-year-old Pedro Fernandez scored a stunner in the 87th minute to extend Barca’s advantage to 3-1.

Earlier in the week, the match had been called off with Barcelona accusing the promoter of "serious contractual breaches", but those problems were sorted out to make the game possible.

This was Hanis Flick’s side's first game following their final clash of the 2024/25 campaign against Athletic Club in San Mamés. There was a 62-day gap between the two matches.