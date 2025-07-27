AB De Villiers’ blazing ton powers South Africa to victory over Australia in WCL clash

South Africa Champions’ captain AB de Villiers celebrates his century during the match against England Champions in the World Championship of Legends 2025 at Leicester on July 24, 2025. — X/@RaviChandra09

LEEDS: AB de Villiers’ brilliant century, combined with outstanding bowling performances by Aaron Phangiso and Imran Tahir, powered South Africa to a massive 95-run victory over Australia in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) match played here at Headingley, Leeds on Sunday.

After winning the toss, South Africa’s captain Phangiso opted to bat first, a decision that paid off handsomely.

The Proteas launched a fierce assault on the Australian bowlers, amassing a mammoth 241/6 in the allotted 20 overs.

AB de Villiers smashed his second century of the tournament, scoring a blistering 123 off just 46 deliveries, featuring eight sixes and 15 fours.

Opener JJ Smuts provided excellent support with a quickfire 85 off 53 balls, laced with three sixes and 10 boundaries.

Other batters failed to make a significant impact as JP Duminy scored 16, Van Wyk managed (three), while Henry Davids, Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, and Phangiso contributed only a (one) run each.

For Australia Champions, Peter Siddle was the standout bowler, claiming 3/38 runs in his four-over spell. Brett Lee, Steve O’Keefe and Daniel Christian picked up a wicket apiece.

In response, Australia’s batting lineup crumbled for just 146 runs in pursuit of the 242-run target.

Only Ben Cutting showed resistance, remaining unbeaten on 59 off 29 balls, hitting four sixes and six fours.

Siddle added 19 runs, while Shaun Marsh scored 18 off 13 balls with four boundaries.

Ben Dunk and Callum Ferguson managed 15 runs each. D’Arcy Short scored 13, Rob Quiney (two), Josh Hastings (one), while Chris Lynn and Steve O’Keefe fell for ducks.

For South Africa Champions, Aaron Phangiso starred with the ball, taking 4/13 runs in 3.4 overs.

Imran Tahir chipped in with 3/27 runs in his four-over spell, while Wayne Parnell grabbed two and Hardus Viljoen claimed one wicket.