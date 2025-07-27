Islam Makhachev reveals reason after being replaced by Ilia Topuria at P4P No.1

This collage of photos shows Spanish Mixed Martial Artist Ilia Topuria (left) and Islam Makhachev. — Instagram/UFC

Islam Makhachev claimed that UFC have replaced him as the pound-for-pound number one with Ilia Topuria to market their potential fight, international media reported on Sunday.

Makhachev and Topuria have an ongoing rivalry, and the Spaniard is hopeful that one day their fight will be materialised.

Meanwhile, Topuira, after taking the Russian’s spot as pound-for-pound number one, has made their rivalry even bigger than it originally was.

Following his success in the lightweight division, Islam Makhachev has been widely accepted as the pound-for-pound number one fighter in the sport, despite Dana White‘s continuous support for American heavyweight fighter Jon Jones.

And after Jones’ official retirement in June, he was sidelined from the rankings, which subsequently allowed the Russian to move up to the top spot.

But after the Spanish fighter Ilia Topuria knocked out Charles Oliveira in the UFC 317 main event, he became pound-for-pound king, along with winning the lightweight title.

The lightweight title was vacated by Islam Makhachev, who is going to challenge Jack Della Maddalena after moving up a division to welterweight.

The former lightweight champion Makhachev, believes that he has been replaced with Topuria in the rankings just to market their potential clash.

“Well, it’s marketing. They’re doing it on purpose to promote this fight. People are already interested in it so if they do it right, we’ll be fighting for the number one spot in the rankings,” Makhachev said.

Makhachev, who is known for his impressive 12-0 winning streak, was challenged by Topuria. However, after Makhachev’s close friend Belal Muhammad lost the welterweight title to Maddalena this past May, the Russian decided to try for 170, and UFC announced Topuria vs. Oliveira.