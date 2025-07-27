PSB forms inquiry committee over irregularities, missing athletes at World University games

The Pakistan team poses for a picture during the opening ceremony of the World University Games in Germany on July 17, 2025. — Reporter

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Sunday constituted a three-member inquiry committee to investigate alleged irregularities in Pakistan’s participation in the World University Games in Germany and the reported disappearance of two athletes during the event.

The committee comprises PSB Director Noorish Sabah, Nasrullah Rana and PSB Legal Advisor Saif-ur-Rehman Rao. An official notification has been issued, directing the committee to submit a detailed report within 15 days.

According to PSB, serious flaws and irregularities were identified in the process of selecting and managing the Pakistani contingent for the Games.

Questions have been raised over the selection of team officials, with reports suggesting that apart from the swimming coach, all officials were either university directors or Higher Education Commission (HEC) staff members.

This has sparked concerns about the transparency and fairness of the selection criteria.

PSB further revealed that two athletes allegedly went missing during the event, while additional lapses included logistical failures and breaches of discipline.

The inquiry will also cover the disqualification of Pakistan’s women’s relay team and probe an incident where a judo athlete competed without a coach or proper uniform.

“The committee will investigate all these issues in detail and present its findings within 15 days,” the PSB said in its statement.

For the unversed, the World University Games officially kicked off earlier this month with a vibrant and colorful opening ceremony in Duisburg, Germany, marking the start of one of the world’s largest international multi-sport events for university athletes.

Among the global participants were athletes from Pakistan’s Lahore College for Women University, proudly representing the nation on the international stage.

The Pakistani contingent stood out as they marched in traditional attire, showcasing the country's rich cultural heritage.

Leading the delegation was national athlete Ummat-ur-Rahman, who had the honor of carrying Pakistan’s flag during the ceremony.

A student at Lahore College for Women University, Ummat-ur-Rahman is also a national gold medalist, recognised for her achievements in athletics.

This year, Pakistan is fielding 27 athletes who will compete across six disciplines: athletics, swimming, judo, taekwondo, table tennis and archery.

Their participation underscores the growing presence and potential of Pakistani student-athletes in international university-level sports.