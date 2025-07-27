‘Gill’s hands were tied,’ former India cricketer blames injuries for fourth Test struggles

India's Shubman Gill (right) clashes with England's Zak Crawley during the third day of their third Test at The Lord's in London on July 12, 2025. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Saturday defended Shubman Gill’s captaincy and India’s lackluster bowling performance in the fourth Test against England, attributing the team’s struggles to injuries to key players.

Speaking to Indian media, Manjrekar explained that Gill’s options were severely limited in the fourth Test as pacer Akash Deep and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy were ruled out due to groin and knee injuries, respectively.

The former batter praised Gill’s leadership under difficult circumstances but admitted that the absence of key resources made the contest an uphill task.

“Shubman Gill is on his first trip to England as a batter and has also been thrown into the deep end as captain, carrying immense responsibility. He fought well across the first three Tests, but this game feels slightly beyond India, considering the challenges and resources,” Manjrekar said.

Manjrekar described Akash Deep’s absence as a major setback that significantly weakened India’s bowling attack.

“India’s bowling was hampered by Akash Deep’s unavailability, he picked up 10 wickets in the last Test but missed out due to injury. Anshul Kamboj came in but struggled to rise to the demands of Test cricket,” he added.

The former cricketer also advised the team management to revisit India’s bowling strategy, pointing out the imbalance in their attack.

“One area India could have improved is their bowling combination. Seamers bowled nearly 82 overs for just three wickets, while spinners took four in just 52 overs. That’s something they will need to reassess.

"The standout, though, was Mohammed Siraj, it was great to see him bowl with such heart right till the end,” Manjrekar concluded.