Arsenal signs striker Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP

An undated picture of striker Viktor Gyokeres (left). — Arsenal

The Premier League club, Arsenal, has officially announced the signing of striker Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP on a deal worth €63 million plus €10 million in add-ons, the club announced on Saturday.

The Swedish international agreed to a five-year contract, and fans will see him wearing the number 14 shirt for the Gunners.

Arsenal were looking for a new striker for so long, and now they have confirmed the new striker after long negotiations. The deal was delayed due to debates over performance-related extras.

The Swedish striker has already played a great season in Portugal and will make the Gunners stronger for the new Premier League campaign.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta showed excitement to welcome their new striker, Viktor Gyokeres. He added that Gyokeres' consistent performance is amazing, and the records he holds tell the complete story about his talent.

"We're absolutely delighted to welcome Viktor Gyökeres to the club," Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta said.

"The consistency he has shown in his performances and availability have been outstanding, and his goal contributions speak for themselves."

He acknowledged that the striker has many qualities, along with a clever mindset. He showed great excitement to work with him.

"Viktor has so many qualities. He is a quick and powerful presence up front, with incredible goalscoring numbers at club and international levels. He brings a clinical edge with a high conversion rate of chances into goals, with his intelligent movement in the box making him a constant threat," Arteta said.

"We're excited about what Viktor brings to our squad and are looking forward to start working with him. We welcome Viktor and his family to Arsenal."