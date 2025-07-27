Liverpool’s Luis Diaz inching closer to exit after Bayern Munich submit second bid

An undated photo of Liverpool forward Luis Diaz. — Instagram/luisdiaz19

Bayern Munich are close to a deal with Liverpool for Luis Diaz after coming up with an improved offer of £69m, British media reported on Sunday.

According to reports, Liverpool rejected Bayern’s initial bid of £58.5m, but the Bundesliga champions have improved the offer, plus Diaz is also pushing to play in Germany.

Keeping the situation in mind, the Reds' head coach, Arne Slot, opted not to play Diaz in Saturday’s 4-2 defeat to AC Milan.

Liverpool were reluctant to sell their prized asset, but Diaz has made up his mind about joining the German champions.

Since he arrived from Porto in January 2022, Diaz has evolved into a vital figure at Anfield. The last campaign was the most successful of Diaz’s Liverpool career, scoring 17 goals in all competitions and playing a pivotal role in Liverpool’s title-winning campaign, where they finished 10 points clear at the top.

Initially, Diaz, who has two years left on his current contract, wanted to join Barcelona, and the Catalan club was also serious about him as they wanted him to complement Lamine Yamal and Raphina in attack.

However, according to reports, Liverpool turned down Barca’s offer of around £65m for Diaz, as they decided to look for other alternatives.

Liverpool has spent around £250m this summer signing Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez. If Diaz’s deal becomes successful, he will help to regain some of that outlay.

The Reds are trying for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, but it would require a huge fee.

Darwin Nunez is also considering a move from Anfield, but Slot said his absence from the AC Milan game was due to injury.