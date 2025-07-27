Here's why India did not boycott Asia Cup 2025

India's players celebrate after the dismissal of Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan during the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 15, 2023. - AFP

A fresh wave of controversy has erupted in India following the announcement of the Asia Cup 2025 schedule, with growing uproar from sections of the Indian media and former cricketers over the scheduled clash against Pakistan.

According to reports, India, as the official host of the tournament, cannot withdraw from the Asia Cup or refuse to play against Pakistan.

During a recent Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting held in Dhaka, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly gave the green signal to proceed as planned, effectively ruling out the possibility of a boycott.

Citing sources, reports suggest that following the BCCI's formal approval, withdrawing from either the tournament or the high-profile fixture against Pakistan is no longer a viable option.

“The BCCI cannot withdraw from the tournament or the match now. The decision was agreed upon after the ACC meeting. Since India is the host nation, nothing can be changed at this stage. An official-level discussion took place, and the outcome was decided accordingly. The match will go ahead as scheduled," BCCI sources were quoted on Sunday.

Officials within the Indian board confirmed that internal discussions were held at the official level and that all decisions were made following those consultations.

Notably, the BCCI has not issued any statements suggesting a boycott — either during or after the meeting, or since the release of the official schedule.

However, the situation escalated after the schedule was announced.

Indian media outlets heavily criticised their own cricket board and government, with renewed calls to boycott the Pakistan match — drawing parallels with similar sentiments expressed during the World Champions League.

Adding to the noise, several former Indian cricketers have openly voiced their disapproval of playing against Pakistan amid the current political climate.

The eight-team tournament will get underway on September 9 with a curtain-raiser between Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will begin their campaign against Oman on September 12 before taking on arch-rivals India on September 14.

The Green Shirts’ final group-stage match is scheduled for September 17 against hosts UAE.

Depending on results, the two sides could face each other again in the Super Four stage and potentially in the final — meaning fans could witness up to three encounters between the arch-rivals during the tournament.