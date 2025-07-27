'He cannot be dismissed easily,’ former England star hails Root

Joe Root of England celebrates reaching his century during Day Three of the 4th Rothesay Test Match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford on July 25, 2025 in Manchester, England. - AFP

MANCHESTER: Former England cricketer and current Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott on Sunday heaped praise on Joe Root for his brilliant performance in the fourth Test against India, crediting the England batter’s maturity and evolved approach.

Speaking to the British media, Trott described Root’s batting technique as 'solid' and noted that his game has significantly improved over time.

He also analysed Root’s composed 150-run innings, attributing it to the former captain’s adaptability and balance at the crease.

“Joe Root’s method is just so solid, you don’t see him shift gears dramatically. When Bazball first came in, he experimented a bit, ramping seamers, playing reverse scoops, but he’s set that aside now,” Trott said.

Trott called Root a smart player, emphasising that he maintains a very balanced approach and adapts to what works best for him in the middle.

“He’s found that balance, maybe kept a few elements from that expansive phase, but overall, he sticks to his strengths. When the opposition, like India today, isn’t challenging enough, Root digs in, takes guard, and mentally decides to bat through the day,” he added.

Highlighting Root’s resilience, Trott said the England star is not easy to dismiss.

“He forces you to produce a top-quality delivery to get him out and India simply couldn’t do that today. Another 150 to his name, and as I said earlier, he’s mastering his craft more with every knock,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that England's star batter Root etched his name into cricketing history with a magnificent unbeaten century on day three of the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford, breaking multiple long-standing records along the way.

Root reached the landmark of 120 not out during England’s response to India’s first-innings total of 358, surpassing Australia’s Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest run-scorer in the history of Test cricket.

The right-handed batter now stands at 13,379 Test runs, trailing only India’s legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who leads the chart with 15,921 runs.

The 34-year-old walked in during the 39th over with England comfortably placed at 197/2, thanks to a strong start from the openers.

He then anchored the innings through the end of day two and resumed his brilliance on day three, guiding England into a commanding position.

During his innings, Root leapfrogged several cricketing greats. In quick succession during the 57th and 58th overs, he went past Rahul Dravid (13,288) and Jacques Kallis (13,289), before finally overtaking Ponting in the 101st over.

The century marked Root’s second of the series and the 38th of his Test career, drawing him level with Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara on the list of most Test hundreds.

Only Ponting (41), Kallis (45) and Tendulkar (51) now sit ahead of him in that elite category.

Adding another feather to his cap, Root also crossed 1,000 Test runs at Old Trafford, further cementing his legacy at the iconic venue and placing England firmly in control of the Test match.